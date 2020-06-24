Tanzania: Telecom Firm Launches Electronic Reload Service

23 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TIGO Tanzania has launched a revamped electronic reload service where customers can buy airtime and packages from Tigo shops and retail partner.

The Telecom firm's Acting Chief Commercial Officer, David Umoh said, "Our customers should look forward to the ease with which they can purchase airtime and packages through our shops and trusted retailers across the country.

Tigo Rusha is risk free, in contrast to scratch cards for which a customer has to ensure the safety of the airtime voucher. Furthermore, electronic reload service removes the need to carry scratch airtime vouchers anytime one decides to top up."

"Tigo Rusha gives our customers value for their money, meaning that buying a real-time electronic top-up has never been so simple, secure and convenient," he added.

Umoh remarked on the positive impact of the new product to the retail partners that this is a new revenue stream and an opportunity to grow together with Tigo and shall continue to support the scratch card distributors all over Tanzania.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

