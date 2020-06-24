Tanzania: CCM Fans in Pemba Excited to Sponsor Dr Magufuli

MANY members of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Pemba Island turned up in big numbers to sponsor Dr John Pombe Magufuli, seeking party nomination in his bid to be re-elected in the upcoming general elections to be held in October this year.

CCM leaders in north Pemba Mr Mberwa Hamad Mberwa and Mr Kombo Hamad Yussuf, said in separate statements that big turn-outs expressed love to President Magufuli, who has proved a good leader in Africa and beyond.

Dr Magufuli who is expected to be the only CCM candidate seeking nomination picked up the nomination forms from CCM's headquarters in Dodoma City last Wednesday and told supporters that he is running again to fulfill an "obligation of implementing" the party's 2020-25 manifesto.

Speaking to CCM active members in Jamhuri Hall in Wete Pemba, Mberwa said many have the interest to sponsor, Dr Magufuli, after sending forms to solicit sponsorship and return the documents before the June 30 deadline.

In order to be eligible in CCM primaries, Magufuli and other candidates seeking to be endorsed for Zanzibar's top position, require signatures from not less than 250 genuine party cadres.