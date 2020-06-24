West Africa: Ghanaian President 'Apologises for Demolition of Nigerian Diplomatic Building'

23 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aisha Babatunde

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed a full investigation into the incident, a release by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, explained.

The statement said earlier in the day, some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologised to the Nigerian government over the attack on the building.

Some armed men reportedly invaded the building in the Ghanaian capital, on Friday night, destroying some apartments under construction.

Ghanaian media reported that a businessman had earlier accused the high commission of encroaching on his land.

The demolished building was recently acquired by the Nigerian embassy.

Angered by the incident, some Nigerians in the country protested the destruction, calling on the Ghanaian authorities to act.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained videos of the protesters lamenting how the armed men broke into the building and destroyed it.

In a press statement, Ghana's foreign affairs ministry said it views the act as a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations - an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between countries.

It expressed regrets over the demolition, saying; "Investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control."

"While expressing regrets over the incident, the Ministry wishes to reassure the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission in particular that Ghana remains a law abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law."

