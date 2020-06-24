Malawi: Atupele Votes, Says Will of 'Silent Majority' Through Ballot - Malawi Fresh Polls

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi went to cast his vote in Machinga North East home in the fresh presidential elections, saying the "silent majority" are deciding through the ballot.

Atupele and his wife Angella voted in Machinga Atupele casting his vote in the ballot Angella Muluzi in jovial mood

Accompanied by his wife, Angella, Atupele expressed optimism that their DPP-UDF alliance will win the election because "it is the best pair and the choice of Malawians."

He said President Peter Mutharika will be given a fresh mandate for the next five years.

"I made I good choice of pairing with DPP because it is the only party that has an acumen of winning," he said.

Atupele said he had "noted with dismay" some violent incidents in the central region where DPP-UDF monitors are being intimidated and assaulted by the opposition cadres.

However, he said the "silent majority will not be cowed to express their will in this election."

Atupele, who may be vice-president if their alliance win, urged the losers to concede failure without engaging in violence and the winners to celebrate without provoking the losers.

President Mutharika, who seeks a second term, is up against Lazarus Chakwera of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who heads an opposition coalition.

Speaking after he had voted in Thyolo, Mutharika alleged there had been violence in some opposition strongholds.

"It is very sad. Our secretary general has been beaten up. Those causing the violence are desperate," he said.

The campaign period was marred with violence and intimidation which saw some people from both sides of the political divide being injured and some property destroyed.

About 6.8 million Malawians registered to vote in the election which the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court on February 3 ordered to be held within 150 days after it nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election due to what it described as "widespread irregularities".

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ruling after Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) appealed to the higher court.

