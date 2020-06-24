Malawi: DPP Monitor Arrested Over Voter Certificates

23 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police at Mbalachanda Poling Centre have arrested an alleged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elections monitor for allegedly being found in possession of six national identity cards and six voter certificates.

Arrested: DPP monitor

Mzimba District Returning Officer, who is also District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bambe has confirmed the development.

Bambe said police are currently investigating the matter.

The woman has been identified as Mary Banda of Kajapi village in the area of Inkosi Chindi and is being kept at Mbalachanda Police Unit.

The development comes amid reports that some people were found already marked sheets in Nkhotakota.

