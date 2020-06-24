Malawi: Mbakuwaku Presidential Candidate Hails MEC for Fair Process - Malawi Fresh Polls

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) Peter Kuwani, one of the contestants in fresh presidential election, has hailed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for ably organizing the fresh presidential polls.

Kuwani voting on Tuesday's fresh presidential polls in which he is the candidate

Addressing the media after casting his vote at Matimba Centre in Mchinji Central Constituency, the MMD leader said he was confident that the elections will be free and fair only if it ends as it has started.

"This is not just an ordinary election, we are intended to restore peace and order in the country. As you recall, we are coming from the disputed May 21, 2019 elections.

"There is smooth running of this year elections. I have travelled from Lilongwe but there is deadly silence in our roads and this shows that people are in various polling stations to cast their vote," Kuwani said.

The High Court in Lilongwe sitting as a Constitutional Court nullified the May 21, 2019 presidential election citing irregularities. Their call for fresh presidential poll was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Kuwani further said that, he was hopeful that the peace in which the elections has started will end as such as shown in the manner people have conducted themselves.

"We do not want to hear cases of violence that may disturb these elections. It is time we need to move forward, people have lost properties, business and even life because of political violence we had last time," Kuwani said.

Matimba Centre opened at 6:30am and not the prescribed 6:00am.

In his remarks, Presiding Officer at the Matimba Centre, Madalitso Ligowe, said the polling station was opened 30 minutes late because they had not yet set and it was dark.

"We opened the polling station at exactly 6:30am due to the cold and darkness which we were experiencing in the area. But apart from that everything is going as planned. We don't have any problems," Ligowe said.

One of the voters Lemekeza Mabvuto said he was happy that he came to vote for the person whom he thinks will help the country to develop and give the people good services for the betterment of the lives.

Matimba Centre has 1, 454 registered voters.

