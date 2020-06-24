Malawi: National Bank of Malawi CEO Hails Mulanje Centre for Excellent Audit

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa paid a surprise visit to Mulanje Service Centre where he awarded all staff members with various gifts for an excellent internal audit score.

Kawawa presents a gift to Kamwinda (centre) as Jere looks on Kawawa presents a gift to Kamwinda Kawawa poses with Mulanje Service Centre staff members with their gifts

Kawawa said he was impressed with the audit score of 82% in 2019 from 59% the previous year.

"This is to convey my personal congratulations on your outstanding performance in the 2019 Audit results. Your achievement is exceptional and deserves special recognition and of course, celebration as no Service Centre has attained 'Excellent' score in many years."

"I am very appreciative of your commitment to the Bank and encourage you to use this attainment as a stepping stone towards achievement of even greater things as individuals and as a team. As NBM Plc family, we are truly proud of you and wish you well in your work. Your diligence, self-motivation and dedication will surely be a source of inspiration to the greater NBM Plc team," Kawawa told the ululating team.

Mulanje Service Centre Manager Chifundo Kamwinda was elated with the achievement explaining that team work was key.

"The audit results were so energizing, motivating and so encouraging and everyone at Mulanje Service Centre is proud and this has left a positive feeling to all of us. We have intensive (every two weeks) sectional meetings to check on each other on how the sections are doing. All challenges and knowledge gaps are identified through these team leaders' meetings and we all undertake to solve all challenges irrespective of positions or who was responsible for the unit."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are geared to explore new measures that will enhance smooth running of the service centre. Most of all, we will continue making our people the centre of everything by providing a conducive working environment and imparting knowledge and confidence in all as well as ensuring high levels of staff motivation," said Kamwinda.

NBM plc Head of Internal Audit Dan Jere said the status of control environment in the Service centre was assessed to have significantly improved from the date of the previous audit in 2018 as reflected in the overall rating that has improved from 'satisfactory' results of key performance indicators and risk management to 'excellent' results of key performance indicators and risk management.

"The improvement in the score and overall audit rating is mainly because of resolution of previously reported audit issues and significant reduction in the number of reportable control exceptions from 21 in the previous audit in 2018 to only 5 in the current audit," said Jere.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares