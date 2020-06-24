Nigeria: Poor Quality of Domestic League Bane of Nigerian Coaches - Gbadebo

24 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A former junior international, Coach Adebayo Gbadebo who is currently making waves in Thailand has opined that the poor quality of Nigeria football league is affecting the rating of Nigerian coaches outside the country.

The former Stationary Stores of Lagos star player who spoke to a Popular WhatsApp Platform "FCT Football Update" said with the quality of talents that abound in the country, Nigerian coaches are supposed to be in hot demand abroad but the reverse is the case as he submitted that the standard of Nigerian league doesn't encourage any serious club to hire a Nigerian coach.

He also said if Nigerian coaches are to brighten their chances of securing jobs outside the shores of the country, they should be ready to refresh themselves and step up in the pyramid of the profession.

The Manager/Head Coach of Suphanburi FC of Thailand, a Premier league club said

"Nigeria football is very interesting, but the quality of the league needs improvement so that those foreign administrators would want to have those handling the teams to help them develop their own leagues.

"But, if we compare the standard of what we have now, it will be difficult for Nigerian coaches to handle any team outside the country".

Furthermore, the graduate of University of Ibadan who also played for Eagle Cement of Port-Harcourt also frowned at the use of artificial turfs for league matches saying it is one of the worst things that have happened to Nigerian football.

"Playing on artificial turf is bad. It lowers the standard of game. There is nowhere in the world that they are using artificial turf for league matches.

"The stage matters, and that is what is depriving us the opportunity of seeing most of the talents that are in our league" he concluded.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

