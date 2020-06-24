Tanzania: New SMEs Policy, Proper Coordination Key Platforms for Economic Growth

SMALL and medium enterprises sector, correctly acknowledged as Tanzania's engine of growth in job creation and source of tax that fill government coffers, has scaled considerably over the five years under the 5th phase government led by Dr John Magufuli.

On the back of aggregate awareness, digital advancements and better opportunities open to them that have in my opinion encouraged many industrialists to grab business opportunities more legally.

With the growing penetration of technology and the use of social media the likes of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other applications into the mainstream IT based ecosystem, SMEs are poised to bring big impact to Tanzanian economy and this will benefit the masses.

Actively, research into management of these SMEs realisation is starting to indicate that the sector is slowly mastering manufacturing competencies, slowly reducing regional discrepancies and importantly securing the distribution of wealth across Tanzania while providing prospect of employment opportunities in Tanzania.

Tabling the 2020/21 national budget, which lasted for 3:19 hours on 11th June 2020, while being praised as regaining budget to spearhead Tanzania economy ahead and bring the economy back to sailing level in the middle of bumps instigated by the Covid-19 pandemic, environment set by this year's budget in my view sets ground for potential SMEs to do better especially those linked to addition value chain.

To truly turn budget 2020/21 a year of potential for SMEs viewed as the engines of growth in Tanzania to thrive, there is a need to handle the relationship between fiscal policy, growth of SMEs and the Tanzania economy in a manner that would allow SMEs to build a culture of improving their corporate good governance.

To withstand businesses cycles and to achieve full potential utilization, corporate governance for SMEs will be key since it is about facilitating businesses to achieve goals, control risks and assuring compliance. In addition, governance provides set of rules that define the relationship between stakeholders, management and if appropriate finance provider and taken together influence how the company operates.

Tanzania is expected to be a TZS 34.88 trillion economy during the year 2020/21, and SMEs in my opinion if given what they need including low cost access to finances will make the major contribution towards this milestone. With more and more boosting business via a mobile app such as Instagram, Facebook, tweeter to mention a few, indicates a clear proof that SMEs in Tanzania have taken well to technology and this can increase their productivity and hence profit.

On-going research, probing the surge of fintech uses and how is making it easy for SMEs to work begin to indicate that financial technology is accelerating out the credit process, with special focus on the online platform, and has accelerated the growth of this sector, especially in larger cities and towns. While this overtime will improve the economic scenario in those regions, the success of SMEs in these areas will create huge multiplier effects.

With the increasing internet penetration in Tanzania during the time the government measures that are intended to bring the economy back to cruising level amidst bruises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, industrialists in my opinion will be able to explore the markets without having to worry about geographical limitations. At present, access to internet is also aiding small businesses connect with manufacturers, exporters, suppliers and buyers to generate value from unlimited online trade opportunities and buyer inquiries via online platforms as improvement in the use of EFD payments continues to simply dealings.

Establishing, supporting and growing small or medium enterprises to graduate passing the three years circle challenge is not an easy task. I am of the opinion that industrialists and their teams are required to adapt and adopt at a fast pace to give their business a competitive edge as measures emerging from the so termed recovery budget for years 2020/21 start to bear fruits that include stated skills development levy reduction from 2.5 per cent to 4 percent.

As some 60 regulatory charges have been scrapped as part of the blueprint implementation this measure will propel SMEs to the next level. After this reduction every customer in my opinion will be critical for an SME. There is a lot of data available about customers online for use by small businesses. This in my opinion will allow enterprises to run targeted and relevant marketing campaigns on a large scale.

Given, almost all businesses today use social media to reach out to target customers; SMEs too during the year 2020/21 will have a better chance of building customer loyalty if they connect with their customers through platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, etc. But this to work, they must ensure that their message is effectively engaging the customers in a personalised and meaningful way.

By embracing personalised marketing, client servicing, lead-management capability and taking advantage of the rapid increase in smartphone users in every part of the country that is allowing more and more online purchase and orders SMEs are likely to make the most of the many opportunities that 2020 will throw their way. The market is ready for focused and visionary businesses to make their mark, and it's only through a combination of dynamism, alertness and competitiveness that any SME business will be able to survive and thrive in a high-potential market ushered by TZS 34.88trillion 2020 recovery budget.

As we approach 2020 national general election, Tanzania continue to be among the world's 10 fastest-growing economies. In the five years of 5th under Dr John Pombe Magufuli administration the economic growth has steadily accelerated and most importantly, remained very stable. This growth has been driven by robust socio-economic policies of the government, an inflow in the domestic and foreign capital and relatively rises in legal disposable income and consumption among many other positive attributes. One other major factor that is being publicised as the backbone of Tanzania's economy is SME sector that I believe if architects in this sector position well, year 2020 will be their year.

There are immense opportunities for the Tanzania SME sector to grow and thrive especially at the time where it is now acknowledged that 60 regulatory nuisances and charges put forward have been scrapped as part of the blue print implementation. While my message to government is call for practical SMEs policy tailored to meet 2020 business environment including accessing to finance and capital, to SMEs is that all it needs to do is to adapt to the changing trends, institute corporate governance and embrace digital skills. The sky for SMEs will be the limit during 2020/21 government budget year.