South Africa: Father Arrested for Allegedly Raping His 20-Month-Old Daughter

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped his 20-month-old baby in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, the police say.

The man was expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

"At this stage, the matter is still under intense investigation and not much can be divulged," he added.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl between March and June in Bushbuckridge.

The two were apparently in a relationship, Hlathi said.

"Information revealed that the girl's mother tried several times to fetch her daughter from the man's house, but she would always go back.

"The matter was reported to the police after several attempts by the mother to get her daughter back.

"A case of statutory rape was opened, and preliminary investigations have since revealed that the man had been living with the girl in Health Centre Trust near Bushbuckridge since March 2020."

The man was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

