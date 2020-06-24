South Africa: Limpopo Woman Arrested in Connection With Husband's Murder

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

A Limpopo woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death, according to the police.

The incident happened on 7 June in Kuranta Village, Mokwakwaila, at around 21:15 after Suzen Maenetja, 42, found her husband with another woman in her house, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Maenetja appeared in the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing a murder charge.

"She was released on R1 000 bail and her case was postponed to 2 October 2020 for further police investigations," Mojapelo added.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

