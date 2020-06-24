South Africa: Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Woman's Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds in Eastern Cape

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A man believed to be the former lover of a woman whose body was found in Mdeni, Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, has been arrested.

The 38-year-old woman's body was discovered by her boyfriend who became worried after her phone rang continuously without being answered on Sunday.

She had been strangled and stabbed multiple times.

According to the police, the boyfriend had decided to visit her home and investigate. As he neared her house, he could hear the phone ringing inside when he dialled. He immediately alerted the police after finding her body.

Her hands had been tied.

An off-duty detective from the same area, who heard about the murder, managed to trace, apprehend and interview a male suspect who was also the former boyfriend of the victim, police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement on Tuesday.

The officer, concerned with the responses he received from the suspect, then decided to hand him over to detectives who arrested him on a murder charge.

He appeared in Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga sent her condolences to the family of the victim on behalf of senior police management.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.