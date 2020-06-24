South Africa: COVID-19 - Csir Warns Against Sharing Fake News, Showcases Technologies to Curb Spread of Virus

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Young scientists from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) say the rise in misinformation could be harmful to society, cautioning against sharing such information on social media as it may cause public panic.

Speaking during a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, organised as part of Youth Month, young researchers shared their work in cybercrime activities and the spread of misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nelisiwe Dlamini, a researcher at the CSIR, said it was important to verify information before hitting the share button, especially information about Covid-19.

"Some of the young people are becoming instigators of the spread of false information that has the potential to create panic during the pandemic in the country."

Dlamini added there were useful ways to verify information before sharing it.

"Looking up the author of the story and looking for a backing from experts on the subject matter are often one's best bet to verifying the credibility of a story or breaking news.

"Combating the impact of the global Covid-19 crisis is difficult enough without the uncontrolled spread of extremely harmful content on social media platforms."

While many were confined to their houses during the nationwide lockdown and working from home, the reliance on online technology had increased cyber risks, she said.

Nelisiwe Dlamini, a researcher at the CSIR, warns of the impacts of fake news during the pandemic (Supplied/ CSIR)Supplied CSIR

The CSIR has established a Security Operations Centre (SOC) which houses an information security team who are responsible for monitoring and analysing these risks.

It aims to detect, analyse and respond to cybersecurity incidents for local municipalities and other entities to use to protect themselves against this.

Thabo Mahlangu, a cybersecurity researcher at the CSIR, said the pandemic had created opportunities for criminals online.

"Cybercriminals have quickly adapted to using the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to launch themed attacks in vulnerable environments. To mitigate this, we have adapted a data-driven security, the SOC, approach to forecast potential malware attacks and fight against phishing attacks.

"With employees now working remotely, connecting to employers' networks via various online platforms brings about many security challenges," Mahlangu added.

Thabo Mahlangu, Thabo Mahlangu, a cybersecurity researcher at CSIR says the Covid-19 pandemic has created opportunities for criminals online (Supplied/ CSIR) Supplied CSIR

"There is an increase in attempts to steal data from users, malware and phishing attempts, breaches on video conferencing platforms, and scams and fraudulent activities using digital means."

Also speaking at the briefing was Kedimotse Baruni, a CSIR biometric researcher who showcased facial biometric technology which is a contactless mechanism of identity verification.

She said this type of technology could curb the spread of infectious disease like Covid-19 by using the eyes, mouth, jaw and nose features to identify an individual.

It could be used in hospitals and public areas and reduces the need for technologies like fingerprint scanning and has an accuracy rating of 99%.

"Identifying people at hospitals and banks using contact identification is also a concern for the spread of Covid-19.

"The CSIR is using its facial recognition technology to assist with a contactless way of identifying people as it will reduce the need for objects such as fingerprint scanners to be touched by several people, inevitably eliminating the risk of contamination," Baruni said.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.