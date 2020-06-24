Nigeria: Football Fans Disregard COVID-19 Precautions At Viewing Centres

Since the reopening of football viewing centres in Kano state, the issue of compliance with measures meant to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus has become an issue of serious concern.

The state government had decided to reopen football viewing centres in the state on the condition of observing strict compliance with experts' recommendations against the spread of the disease, which include use of face masks, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje gave the order for the reopening of the viewing centres when the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association, Kano State chapter, paid him a courtesy call at his office.

This was as major leagues across Europe resumed, following a break occasioned by the COVID-19 with the Spanish La Liga restarting on June 11 and the English Premier League on June 17.

The governor had donated 40,000 face masks for distribution to viewing centres in the state.

'We can't use face masks in hot weather'

But in most of the viewing centres visited by Chronicle, it was observed that most of the viewers do not use either the recommended face masks or observe social distancing in their sitting arrangements.

In some viewing centres around Kofar Waika and Kurna in Kano metropolis, for instance, it was observed that a bucket of water and soap was reserved for people to wash their hands.

Though very few used face masks, some said they deliberately avoided it because of the hot weather in the city.

A viewer, who spoke to Chronicle on condition of anonymity, said he found the use of face mask inside the viewing centre to be "very inconvenient".

He said "On the first day of resumption, we all complied with the order and people washed their hands outside, wore face masks and maintained some little distance even though not much.

"But from that day, I don't wash my hands again. I only carry face mask and if I pass through the gate, I will remove it and put it inside my pockets", a viewer, Mas'ud Ibrahim said.

Another viewer, who did not want his name mentioned, said complying with the measures of preventing the spread of the disease was very difficult.

"The situation is not favourable for one to wear facemask and stay for more than an hour.

"People are too much here, one finds it difficult to even breathe without a face mask.

"I don't blame the operators of the viewing centres because they did their own part especially on the first day of resumption.

"But the only thing is that they cannot force the viewers. Even now, when I was coming in, they had to beg me to wash my hands and use face masks, and as I came in I removed it," he said.

'Viewers are our problems'

Auwalu Maifalo, who operates a viewing centre at Kurna area of Kano, said they (operators) are trying their best to comply with some of the conditions by the state government, but lamented that they encountered problems from the viewers.

He said they provided soap and water at the entrance for people to wash their hands on a daily basis.

Malam Umaru, an owner of a viewing centre in Kofar Waika in Kano metropolis, told Chronicle that they were recovering from the huge loss they suffered during the lockdown.

He said, "I have been in this business for over 20 years but I can assure you that viewing centres in Kano have never suffered loss in recent history than they did during COVID-19 lockdown."

'We will investigate'

Reacting to the development, Malam Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, said the state government would investigate and follow up with those that were supposed to ensure compliance with the directives.

He said this was because the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association in the state promised the state government that they would ensure strict adherence to the safety measures before the government agreed to reopen the viewing centres.

When contacted, the chairman of the association, Sharu Rabiu Ahlan, said all he could say was that the viewing centres had been opened. He, however dropped the call on our reporter when asked what measures are being taken to ensure compliance to safety measures.