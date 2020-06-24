Sudan: Minister of Culture and Information Eulogizes Dr. Ibrahim Dagash

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, has eulogized with sadness and sorrow, the late prominent media man, Dr. Ibrahim Dagash, who passed away yesterday evening.

The late Dr. Ibrahim Dagash has great contributions and distinguished giving in all the media areas.

He worked at the beginning of his life, in a number of government ministries and departments, then he moved to work for the Organization of African Unity (the African Union now), where he took over the management of its information for about the quarter of a decade.

The late fingerprints on the African media is apparent, with his wide relations with the African politicians and media people, he contributed to the establishment of the African News Agency (PANA), upon his return to the country he continued his media activities in newspapers and TV channels, with academic and research contributions to universities and public symposiums, he was characterized by his hard work and lasting activity, and his friendly personality.