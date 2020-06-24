Sudan: Germany - Unprecedented Participation in Berlin Conference On Sudan

Khartoum — The European Union and the Republic of Germany, the sponsors of the Berlin conference, affirmed that more than 40 delegations will participate in the economic conference next Thursday, most of them at the level of foreign ministers and international cooperation, in addition to the high leaderships of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, besides the Sudan's Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ulrich Klokners , has announced that the conference will be an opportunity for the Sudan's government to meet with David Malpas, the President of the World Bank Group and Mrs. Kristalina Gurgiyeva, the Director General of the International Monetary Fund who personally attend the conference to address issues related to the Sudan and how to treat the debt issues and the Sudan's reintegration to benefit from international financial and economic support.

The Ambassador of Germany noted: "This great gathering reflects the world's interest in Sudan and the success of the government of Prime Minister Hamdouk.", pointing out that Sudan's support comes from the Sudan's observance of the fundamental principles of human and women's rights.

The head of the EU mission in Khartoum, Ambassador Robert van den Dool, on his part, added that the international conference will focus on three basic and key issues, the first of which is to show strong political support for the government and people of Sudan, and support for the political transformation in the country led by the civil government headed by Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

He indicated that the conference "will provide important financial support" for the Sudan's economic transformation programs, and will be an opportunity to support Sudan in combating the corona pandemic, and assist its economic recovery.

The EU ambassador said that the third important element in the conference is the introduction and involvement of the international financial institutions and funds to show their support for the Sudan and to welcome its return to the international community.

Ambassador Robert van den Dool, stressed that the conference will be a strong start for the Sudan's return as a member of international economic institutions, given that this conference is the largest political and economic gathering, regionally and internationally, of its kind in support of Sudan.