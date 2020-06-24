Sudan: Delegations of Government and SPLM-N Resume Peace Negotiations

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The delegations of the government and the Sudan's Peoples' Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) led by Abdul Aziz Al Helou, resumed negotiations by holding a procedural session via video conference.

The government's delegation to the peace negotiations headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Eddin Kabashi, and the delegation of the SPLM-N, led by Abdul Aziz Al Helou, headed by the movement's chief negotiator Ammar Amoun, resumed their negotiations via video conference in the two hotels of Salam Rotana in Khartoum and Crown Hotel in Juba, with the participation of the deputy chairman of the Southern Sudan's Mediation Mechanism Minister Nihal Deng Nihal after his recent appointment as Deputy Chairman of the Mediation Mechanism.

The two parties will continue negotiations tomorrow, Thursday, the 25th of June.

The government delegation to the peace negotiations had received yesterday an official invitation from the mediation of the state of the state of South Sudan to hold a dialogue session via video conference with the SPLM-N led by Abdul Aziz Al Helou.

It is worth noting that the two sides had signed a declaration of principles and a roadmap governing the negotiation process, in the capital of the state of South Sudan the sponsor of the Sudanese peace talks, since last October in preparation for entering into the negotiations' core issues.

