Sudan: EU - Berlin Conference Opportunity to Show Political Support for Sudan

Khartoum — The European Union has affirmed that one of the main goals of the Berlin conference, which will be held via video conference next Thursday in Germany, is to provide comprehensive political support to the civil transitional government in Sudan led by Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, and it is work for the establishment of the principles of justice Freedom, democracy, peace and human rights in the country.

The head of the EU Mission in Sudan, Ambassador Robert van den Dool noted in a video conference on Tuesday morning that the conference should not be seen through the number of economic projects that will be approved or presented, but as a favorable opportunity to provide a clear political and economic support to Sudan in order to achieve stability, peace, respect for human rights principles and opening the way for Sudan to integrate into the international community and the re-starting of the economy.

In response to a question from the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), he stressed that the meeting of more than 40 ministers and leaders of international financial institutions in support of Sudan would undoubtedly be a message to the United States of America about ending Sudan's position in the list of state sponsors of terrorism

he indicated that the EU is working with its partners in the United States of America to remove the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which he expected to be realized soon, in order that the Sudan would resume its normal position as a member of the international community, and to take advantage from all the economic benefits.