Sudan: Senior EU Delegation Visits Sudan Prior to Berlin Conference

Khartoum — The Delegation of the European Union announces the arrival of H.E. Mr. Janez Lenarčič, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, to Sudan one day ahead of the Sudan Partnership Conference which will be organized from Berlin on 25 June 2020.

Mr. Lenaric will accompany the second flight of the European Union Humanitarian Air Bridge to Sudan.

Mr. Janez Lenaric, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management will be accompanied by a high level delegation from France, Sweden and Norway including organisations which will resume their humanitarian work in Sudan after being forced out by the previous regime.

The European Commissioner is planned to meet also with H.E. Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk to discuss the international support to Sudan.