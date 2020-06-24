Sudan: Senior EU Delegation Visits Sudan Prior to Berlin Conference

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Delegation of the European Union announces the arrival of H.E. Mr. Janez Lenarčič, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, to Sudan one day ahead of the Sudan Partnership Conference which will be organized from Berlin on 25 June 2020.

Mr. Lenaric will accompany the second flight of the European Union Humanitarian Air Bridge to Sudan.

Mr. Janez Lenaric, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management will be accompanied by a high level delegation from France, Sweden and Norway including organisations which will resume their humanitarian work in Sudan after being forced out by the previous regime.

The European Commissioner is planned to meet also with H.E. Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk to discuss the international support to Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.