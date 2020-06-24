Eritrea: Encouraging Vaccination Program Coverage

Assab — Owing to the expansion of health institutions and awareness raising campaigns, public knowledge on the importance of vaccination has increased resulting in the rise of vaccination coverage in the Southern Red Sea region. The comment was made by Mr. Humed idris, head of vaccination programs in the Ministry of Health branch in the region.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Humed said that vaccination programs conducted on regular basis in the health institutions of the Southern Red Sea region reached over 95% in the last five months and that the prevalence of communicable diseases has significantly declined.

Pointing out that the sub zones only had vaccination storage capacity for one month and the region three months, Mr. Humed said that that all health facilities are equipped with additional refrigerators and that storage capacity of the sub zones and the region rose to three months and six months respectively.

Finally, Mr. Humed commended parents for bringing their children to health stations for treatment on regular basis and that attests to the awareness created in the society.