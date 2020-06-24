Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

23 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals in Ethiopia, Italy and Australia commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil and other programs respecting the guidelines issued to contain the spread of corona virus.

At the event organized in connection with the Martyrs Day, nationals in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, contributed a total of 16 thousand 855 Dollars to augment Martyrs Trust Fund while nationals in Brisbane pledged to assume responsibility of supporting 4 families of martyrs for two years.

Similarly, members of the PFDJ organization in Sydney, Australia assumed the responsibility of supporting 2 families of martyrs for two years and nationals in New Zealand contributed 6 thousand Dollars to bolster the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In related news, at a commemoration event organized, nationals in Addis Ababa contributed additional 267 thousand Birr to the effort to fight the spread of corona virus.

Likewise, 51 nationals residing in the UK contributed 2 thousand and 720 Pounds to the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association.

Nationals, small business and individuals in Gash Barka, Southern and Central regions extended financial and food items support to disadvantaged families with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline to combat the spread of corona virus.

