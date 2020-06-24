South Africa: UCT Urged to 'Prioritise Mentorship'

When Malizole Mdlekeza was a youngster, children his age dreamed of becoming doctors and engineers. But he dreamed of becoming the next Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton.

Mdlekeza simply loved the thrill of racing cars and turning this passion into a career was once on the cards. A lot has changed since then, and let's just say his other love - actuarial science - took pole position when this maths and science buff chose his career path at the start of his grade 11 year.

Fast forward a few short years ... Mdlekeza became a University of Cape Town (UCT) graduate in 2008. He has "never looked back".

At the beginning of 2020, more than a decade later and with a list of achievements under his belt, he returned to his alma mater - this time as UCT's first black South African actuarial science lecturer.

"It is a privilege and an honour to hold this title and I carry it with responsibility; effectively being the first in UCT's 190-year existence is quite something," he said.

"During my time at the university, I really hope to have a positive impact on the people around me and to have them positively impact me as well."

Prioritise mentorship

Mdlekeza, who described actuarial science as a "versatile" career choice, said South Africa has a dearth of qualified actuaries.

As at June 2020, the Actuarial Society of South Africa recorded only 1 634 qualified actuaries in the country, 62 (3.8%) of whom are black South Africans. But he believes that formal and informal mentorship at school and university can help boost this figure.

"Mentorship is absolutely crucial in a student's journey at university."

Coaching and mentorship play a crucial role in a student's development, he added. He walks the talk too. He is an undergraduate and postgraduate student adviser at UCT's Actuarial Science department, and mentors students in an informal capacity.

"Mentorship speaks so well to UCT's broader mission, but if we are to be an inclusive, world-class institution, then we need to look into and address this issue. Catering for students from disadvantaged backgrounds via mentorship is one such example."

Mdlekeza is the former national head of mentorship for the Association of South African Black Actuarial Professionals and was also selected as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans in 2017.

Endless opportunities

He is delighted that he swapped his dream of becoming a racing driver for a career as an actuary.

"Although the road to qualifying is tough, this really is a powerful and versatile qualification, which is compounded due to its scarcity," he said.

There's an added bonus to having a degree in the field, he added: The number of sectors actuaries get to work in is wide-ranging.

While many opt for the insurance industry, his work focuses on pensions and investments. "In actuarial science we can choose to specialise ... it's very similar to how doctors can specialise through further work and study."

After earning six qualifications, including his postgraduate diploma in actuarial science from UCT, and following almost nine years of working in the financial services industry, he established an independent actuarial and investment consulting firm called MDM Actuaries. The firm caters to the needs of institutional investors and retirement funds in South Africa.

"This firm is central to helping South African pension funds decide how best to invest their money in order to meet their objectives, which is so important given the current social and global financial climate."

He is also the chairman of the Actuarial Society of South Africa's Alternative Investments Forum, driving thought leadership in pensions and investments across the actuarial profession, the financial services industry and society as a whole.

Paying it forward

Right now, he is excited about what lies ahead for him in the higher education sector.

"I'm really enjoying this new phase of my life," he said, adding that lecturing comes naturally for him.

It doesn't end there. He is setting up a scholarship programme tailored towards financially vulnerable prospective actuarial science students at UCT.

"I really hope to make a difference and in doing so make lifelong connections."

He is currently in talks with potential funders and hopes to have the fund set up by the end of 2020.

"I really hope to make a difference and in doing so make lifelong connections - not just at UCT but in broader society as a whole."