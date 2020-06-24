South Africa: Breaking | Two Kaizer Chiefs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

23 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Absa Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday confirmed that two unidentified players have tested positive for Covid-19 after a series of tests conducted on players and staff.

A Kaizer Chiefs statement read: "Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players' results have come back positive from the laboratory.

"A total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

"At the time of doing these tests, players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

"All the players and officials were given different time slots and did not come into contact with each other."

Chiefs added that the two affected players would self-isolate for 14 days.

"They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team.

"Kaizer Chiefs' medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines," the statement concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stellenbosch FC confirmed that three staff members had tested positive for Covid-19, while Bloemfontein Celtic also confirmed midfielder Given Mashikinya had returned a positive test result.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

Source: <b>Sport24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.