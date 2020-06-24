Cameroon: Diaspora - Strong Case for Cameroonians Abroad Advanced

Members of the committee on the role of the diaspora in the construction of the country handed a several proposals at the close of deliberations on October 3.

A host of policies and ideas have been presented by the committee on the role of the diaspora in the crisis and contribution to the country's development as brainstorming at the Major National Dialogue came to an end. The proposals were read during a plenary session by one of the rapporteurs of the committee, Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor who is a member of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism. Considering the magnitude of contribution needed from the diaspora in the development of the country, commissioners tabled a wide range of measures to be implemented.

Concerning the role of the diaspora in the country's development, the commissioners advanced the creation of an observatory of the diaspora in charge of data production and a decision-making tool on diaspora public policies. Cameroonians abroad want the code of nationality to be revised such that dual or multiple nationality be authorised. This according to them will define several aspects of double nationality.

Another proposal is the adoption of the principle of parliamentary and governmental representation of the diaspora, with the creation of a ministry solely for the diaspora. In addition, the commissioners recommended the creation of a high council of the diaspora in the host countries with elected leaders, membership being conditioned by the possession of a consular card.