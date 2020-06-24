Rwanda: COVID-19 - Govt Says Digital Payments Help in Tracing Efforts

23 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The government has called upon the public to embrace digital payments more because, besides minimizing chances of contracting Coronavirus, it facilitates the tracing of contacts linked to a new patient.

Thw appeal comes a day after more Covid-19 cases were identified in Kigali city, including among taxi-moto operators.

For the past two days, Rwanda for the first time recorded community cases of Covid-19 in Kigali, and among these included taxi-moto operators.

In Kigali, seven cases were diagnosed on Monday while the day before, there were six cases.

According to Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), besides the new cases found in taxi-moto operators, the other new infections identified in Kigali on June 22, are traceable to previously confirmed cases.

Appearing on Radio Rwanda on Tuesday, Nsanzimana urged commuters using taxi-motos, saying that it will ease the process of tracing contacts in case someone is positively diagnosed.

"If a taxi-moto operator tests positive, we need to trace all those who commuted with them, so if one hasn't paid using digital payments, they risk their lives because we won't recognize them in the system", he explained.

Many of the 59 cases identified on Monday June 22, according to Nsanzimana, were from the two hotspots of Kirehe and Rusizi districts, where majority of the cases have so far been traced in the country.

According to the health ministry, the 33 cases identified in Kirehe on Monday came from cross-border drivers, 12 in Rusizi relate to repatriated Rwandans who had been in isolation and families of previously confirmed cases.

The four identified cases in Nyamasheke are people who had previously visited Rusizi who were isolated, and three in Rubavu are cross-border traders.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, digital payments were made free, and grew by 450% in less than three months.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.