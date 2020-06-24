Sudan: Irrigation Minister - GERD Positive Effects On Sudan Could Turn Into Risks

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor Yasser Abbas noted that the potential positive effects of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on Sudan could turn into risks, without the agreement on the first filling and operation.

The minister has confirmed the possibility of damages related to the unsafe operation of the Sudan's dams in case of lack of coordination and data exchange with the Ethiopian side.

Abbas considered, during his address to the enlightening to the representatives of the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change, today, that the GERD could be a mark of regional cooperation between the three countries represented in providing energy from Ethiopia, food from Sudan by using its agricultural lands, and the capital and industrial investment from Egypt, with the establishment of common market to enhance this integration.

He renewed the Sudan's stress on reaching a legally binding agreement on the issue of filling and operating the Renaissance Dam without reference to the distribution of Blue Nile water shares.

the head of the technical team, Dr. Saleh Hamad, has introduced a paper with the title "Dam of the Renaissance, the effects and ongoing negotiations," in which he reviewed Sudan's internal mechanism for managing negotiations, the results of the dam impacts studies, and filling and operating negotiations, tackling the initiative of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouck, noting that the negotiations has settled about 90 to 95% of the technical aspects that are elated to the dam's safety and security, the coordination mechanisms, and the social and environmental impacts, stressing that the Sudan is an original party in the negotiations and not an intermediary or neutral, and that the negotiating team places first the Sudan's interest in all the negotiating rounds.

The member of the Central Council for FFC, Abdul Kabir Adam has commended the adoption of the principle of transparency by the Ministry of Irrigation in the discussion of the Renaissance Dam file instead of the security dealing and lack of transparency of the defunct era.

Meanwhile, Kamal Bulad has inquired about the structural safety of the dam, stressing the importance of compensating the affected people along the Nile Line.