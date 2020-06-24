Sudan: Second Flight of EU Humanitarian Aid to Sudan to Arrive Tomorrow

Sudan will receive , tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11:00 am, the second flight of air bridge of humanitarian aid provided by the European Union to Sudan.

The plane is carrying a delegation from the European Union headed by the European Commissioner for Crisis Management and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Europe and French Foreign Affairs who will meet the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk.

Cooperation agreement will also be signed between the World Health Organization and the Norwegian Council in the presence of Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom, Minister of Health.