Sudan: Atbara Protests Fuel, Gas, and, Power Shortage

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara, June.32 (SUNA) -Nahr Al-Neil State Police dispersed, Monday and Tuesday, separate youth protests, in Atbara City , protesting power and water cuts and fuel and gas shortage, besides, prices hike.

The protests targeted the entrances of the city in the east (Challeng Road), and in the South, (Atbara new bridge) and in the North (Khiliwa entrance) by -burning the tyres, causing complete paralysis of traffic for hours and led to severe suffocation, especially, the challenge road linking the country to the port.

The police used negotiation and tear gas to disperse the angry crowds.

