Sudan: EU Supports Sudan's Economic Reforms

Khartoum — The European Union has affirmed its support for the economic program and the reforms adopted by the transitional government in Sudan to contribute to the recovery the Sudan's economy.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ulrich Klokners noted in press interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the EU supports the economic reforms in Sudan.

In response to SUNA's question, Ambassador Ulrich Klokners indicated that the EU appreciates the necessary measures that will contribute to the start of the Sudanese economy, taking into account the types of support that would mitigate its effects, in a reference to providing monetary financial support to some families in the area of West Soba, in Khartoum state, and the work for implementation of the experience in the rest of the country

He stressed that such necessary economic reforms should include the treatment of rate of the currency exchange to reflect the real price and value.

His Excellency has indicated his country support to Sudan in all fields, including efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, stressing his country and the EU support to the negotiations currently taking place in Juba, the capital of the state of South Sudan, under the auspices of the IGAD and the African Union.

He revealed that by the end of the economic conference on Thursday, the next step will be a conference on supporting the comprehensive peace in Sudan which should include all movements such as the Sudan Liberation Movement, northern sector led by Abdul Aziz Al-Helou in South Kordofan and Abdul Wahed Mohamed Nour from Darfur.

The Ambassador of the European Union, Robert van den Douloll pointed out in the same interview that the governments of the EU support and call for achieving peace in Sudan, and support the Sudan's revolution which its agenda and slogans reflects respect for human rights and general principles that call for freedom, democracy, and human and minorities rights.

The German ambassador noted that the Sudan has an opportunity to establish a democratic government that will become an example in the region, and achieve a lasting peace that respects human rights, which it is the main reason of their countries support, stressing the EU will do it can to support Sudan.

Meanwhile, the EU indicated: "... we are doing our best to support Sudan and the whole region, and all our efforts are aimed at achieving peace, stability and respect for human rights."