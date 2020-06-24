Ethiopia: Foreign Ministry Affirms Sudan Readiness to Bring Closer Views of Ethiopia and Egypt On GERD

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Omer Gamar Eddin Ismail, headed the Sudan's delegation participating in the extraordinary ambassadorial meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level to discuss developments in Libya, and the special session on the GERD.

The state Minister in his address to the meeting affirmed the agreement of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on 90% of the points of differences on the GERD, asserting the Sudan's full readiness to bring the views between Ethiopia and Egypt closer, confirming the Sudan and Egypt agreement on the Arab draft resolution on the Renaissance Dam following full coordination between the two countries, stressing that Sudan is an original party of the Renaissance Dam negotiations.

The Minister concluded his address with a call upon the two countries to continue the constructive negotiation process and avoid escalation, stressing Ethiopia's right to benefit from its water resources and the right of Sudan and Egypt to maintain their water security.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.