Ethiopia: Foreign Ministry Affirms Sudan Readiness to Bring Closer Views of Ethiopia and Egypt On GERD

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Omer Gamar Eddin Ismail, headed the Sudan's delegation participating in the extraordinary ambassadorial meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level to discuss developments in Libya, and the special session on the GERD.

The state Minister in his address to the meeting affirmed the agreement of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on 90% of the points of differences on the GERD, asserting the Sudan's full readiness to bring the views between Ethiopia and Egypt closer, confirming the Sudan and Egypt agreement on the Arab draft resolution on the Renaissance Dam following full coordination between the two countries, stressing that Sudan is an original party of the Renaissance Dam negotiations.

The Minister concluded his address with a call upon the two countries to continue the constructive negotiation process and avoid escalation, stressing Ethiopia's right to benefit from its water resources and the right of Sudan and Egypt to maintain their water security.