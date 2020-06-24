Sudan: Date of Basic School Certificate Exams to Be Announced, Wednesday

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, June.32 (SUNA) - The Ministries of Education and Health in the state of Khartoum will announce the date of the basic school exams tomorrow, Wednesday, through a press conference, at 12:00 noon in the buildings of the Ministry of Education in Bahri.

This came in the meeting held by the Governor of Khartoum, Dr. Youssef Adam Al-Dai, the Director General of Education in the state, Mohamed Ibrahim Ali, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the State of Khartoum, Professor, Tayeb Al-Sheikh and the officials of the Ministry of Education.

The Director General of Education explained that to refute the rumors on the date of the primary school certificate exams, the two sides agreed to take adequate precautions to protect students from the Coronavirous epidemic, as social distancing will be implemented and examc centers will be sterilized before and after the exams.

The Director General of Education called on parents to provide suitable atmosphere for students to maintain their safety and follow up the revision classes in the Khartoum tv channel.

