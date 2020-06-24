Sudan: Daqlo - Deterrent Penalties for Manipulator in Country's Economy

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of Higher emergency Economic Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, has affirmed his full support for achieving economic and political stability in the country during the transitional period, renewing his support to the economy by pumping huge amounts of currency into the treasury of the Central Bank in the next few days.

During the conclusion of the meetings of the General Assembly of shareholders of the commercial financing portfolio today, Daqlo has lauded role of shareholders fulfillment of the livelihood requirements by providing strategic commodities, noting to the export earnings and the commitment of exporters to pay them.

Daglo has reiterated the government's commitment to apply the law and deterrent penalties ton those who manipulate in the country's economy, pointing to the decline in dollar's price in the coming period, and the implementation of intensive measures and controls to limit gold smuggling.

Read the original article on SNA.

