Sudan: Empowerment Committee Visits Al-Gaili Refinery

23 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, June.32 (SUNA) - Member of the Sovereign Council, the Deputy Chairman of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Mohammed Al-Fakki Suleiman dereed th solving of the problem of fuel in the Nile Petroleum Station, which is the only station that supplies Sudanese trucks and tankers that move from the Gaili Refinery.

Suleiman paid, Tuesday, an unannounced field visits to the refinery to the refinery to inspect the progress of the flow of fuel and its quantities in the warehouses and the movement of refueling trucks.

The Committee Member, Wajdi Saleh said in press statements that the lack of fuel in the Nile station caused the accumulation of trucks and tankers, declaring that the committee issued a decision to assign the management of the Nile station to the Nile Petroleum Company after it was owned by the Petroleum Workers Union.

"The visit showed the poor management of the station, lack of organization and the slow delivery of the fuel" he said.

He underlined that the committee will follow up the progress of work in the atation, closely.

