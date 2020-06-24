Sudan: Foreign Ministry to Hold Press Conference On GERD's Negotiations Developments

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended invitation to the media organs and TV channels accredited in Sudan to attend the press enlightenment to be presented by the Irrigation Minister and Water Resources , Professor Yasser Abbas, on the latest developments in the negotiations on the GERD , with the First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Ambassador Al-Rashid Saeed, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the ministerial hall in the northern building of the Ministry.

The Ministry has expressed apology to the journalists for limiting the invitation to the TV channels and international news agencies accredited due to the health conditions the country is going through.