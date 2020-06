Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Cabinet Reshuffle

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday conducted a cabinet reshuffle.

Here are the members of the new government led by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, namely:

- Sabri Boukadoum: Foreign Minister.

-Kamel Beldjoud: minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning.

- Belkacem Zeghmati: minister of Justice

- Aymen Benabderahmane: minister of Finance.

- Abdelmadjid Attar: minister of Energy.

- Chems-Eddine Chitour: minister for Energy Transition and Renewable Energy

- Tayeb Zitouni: minister of Mujahideen and Right-Holders.

- Youcef Belmehdi: minister of Religious Affairs and Awqaf.

- Mohamed Ouadjaout: minister of National Education.

- Abdelbaqi Benziane: minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

- Hoyam Benfriha: minister of Vocational Training and Education.

- Malika Bendouda: minister of Culture and Arts.

- Sid Ali Khaldi: minister of Youth and Sports.

- Mounir Khaled Berrah: minister for Digitization and Statistics

- Brahim Boumzar: minister of Post and Telecommunications.

- Kaoutar Krikou: minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Issues.

- Ferhat Aït Ali Braham: minister of Industry and Mining.

- Mohamed Arkab: minister for mining sector

- Abdelhamid Hamdane: minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

- Kamel Nasri: minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City

- Kamel Rezig minister of Commerce

- Ammar Belhimer: minister of Communication, Spokesman of the Government.

- Farouk Chiali: minister of Public Works.

- Lazhar Hani: minister of Transport

- Arezki Berraki :minister of Water Resources.

- Mohamed Hamidou: minister of Tourism, Craft Industry and Family Work

- Abderrahmane Benbouzid: minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform.

- Ahmed Chawki Fouad Acheuk Youcef: minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security

- Bessma Azouar: minister of Relations with Parliament.

- Nassira Benharrats: minister of Environment

- Sid Ahmed Ferroukhi: minister of Fisheries and Fish Production

-Abderrahmane Lotfi Djamel Benbahmad: deputy minister for Pharmaceutical Industry

-Mohamed Cherif Belmihoub : deputy ministeer of for Statistics and Forward Planning

-Nassim Diafat: deputy minister for Micro-companies.

-Yacine Oualid: deputy minister for Knowledge Economy and Startups.

- Samir Chaabana: secretary of State for National Community and Experts Abroad.

-Aïssa Bekkai: deputy minister for Foreign Trade.

-Hamza Al Sid Cheikh: deputy minister for Sahara Environment

Salima Souakri secretary of State for Elite Sport

-Bachir Youcef Sehairi: secretary of State for Film Industry.