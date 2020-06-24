Rwanda: Sunrise Set High Targets for Next Season After Signing Police Duo

Sunrise have set high targets for the 2020-21 campaign following the signing of two players from Rwanda Premier League archrivals Police.

The Nyagatare-based outfit signed left-back Celestin Ndayishimiye a fortnight ago before securing the services of right-back Mohamed Mpozembizi - each on a two-year deal.

Both signings have - though not regularly - received call-ups in the national team over the five years.

The club has also extended contracts for their key players, including skipper Leo Uwambajimana.

"We want to build a team that can challenge for one of the two major trophies next season, but mostly a competitive team for the league," Emmanuel Rebero, the club's team manager, told Times Sport on Monday.

Other players whose contracts were renewed are; goalkeeper Jean Paul Itangishaka, centre-back Regis Mushimiyimana and right-back Jean d'Amour Nzayisenga.

"After finishing seventh last season, we picked positives from the [not so good] performance and stepped up our targets for next season. There is a number of lacking positions on the team that we are trying to strengthen to improve our competitiveness."

Moses Basena's side are yet to find a replacement for Nigerian striker Samson Babua who crossed to SC Kiyovu last month and the club are also reportedly courting for a playmaker.

Ugandan tactician Basena joined Sunrise on a two-year contract in July 2019, with a task of turning the Eastern Province-sponsored side into a regular top four feature. He previously coached Ugandan side SC Villa and Tanzania champions Simba SC.

In domestic football, there are two major titles that are competed for in a season; the topflight league title and the Peace Cup.

League champions represent the country in the Caf Champions League whereas Peace Cup winners play the Caf Confederation Cup.