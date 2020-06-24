Rwanda: RNOSC Marks Olympic Day

Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) donated hand sanitisers to 700 taxi-moto riders on Tuesday, June 23, as Rwanda joined the world in marking this year's International Olympic Day.

Celebrated by Olympians all over the world, the Olympic Day is aimed at celebrating the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic Movement.

The donation to moto riders, according to RNOSC vice president Félicité Rwemalika, will help the moto riders and passengers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as new cases in the country have surged over the last two weeks.

"In recent years, we usually marked the day by organising youth competitions but unfortunately it was not possible this time round due to the Covid-19 pandemic," she said at the function to hand over the donation in Downtown, Nyarugenge District.

"Motor riders are one of the most exposed people, and at the same time the hand sanitisers will also protect their passengers. That is why we chose this particular group for the donation. We are happy to join the government's efforts in tackling the pandemic."

Also present at the event was volleyball star Olivier Ntagengwa, President of the Athletes Commission and Gervais Munyanziza who represented the Ministry of Sports.