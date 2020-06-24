Rwanda: After 100 Days, Rwanda Records 798 Cases of COVID-19

After 100 days of Coronavirus pandemic's outbreak in Rwanda, the country has significantly scaled up its virus testing capacity.

On June 23, Rwanda conducted 4,568 tests, the highest in a day since the country recorded the first Covid-19 case on March 14, on its soil.

Among these tests conducted on Tuesday, 11 tested positive raising the active number of positive cases to 425.

The new cases were located in different regions, including Rusizi where eight cases were recorded and two Kirehe as well as one in Kigali.

Over the last 24-hours one person was discharged from the hospital, raising the total recovery count to 371.

In total, Rwanda has conducted 118,112 tests, of which 798 have tested positive and two people have succumbed to the virus.

The Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, said that Rwanda's testing capacity has increased 15 fold in the past four months and has been scaled up across the country.