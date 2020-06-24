Ghana: Treatment Cost, Inadequate Equipment Hinder Sickle Cell Management

23 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — High cost of treatment and inadequate equipment at the country's health facilities have been identified as major hindrances preventing sickle cell patients in seeking medical attention at the hospital.

Averagely it is estimated to cost a sickle cell patient between GH¢1,000 to GH¢10,000 to undergo treatment at a major hospital like Komfo Anokye or Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, while machines such as indirect Ophthalmoscope, Fundus Camera, among others, used in treating sickle cell patients were said to be also not enough in health facilities in the country.

Dr Philip Karikari, Medical Supt. of Seventh Day Adventist Hospital at Sunyani in the Bono Region disclosed this to media men on Friday to mark this year's World Sickle Cell Day celebration.

The World Sickle Cell day which falls on June 19 every year to create awareness on the disease was on the theme; "Sickle cell is real;" "Youth know your status now", was attended by children and adults with sickle cell disease in the Sunyani Municipality.

Dr Karikari explained that sickle cell was a genetic condition which had no cure but could be managed with administration of several drugs such as prophylaxis, hydroxyurea, as well as seeking early treatment.

An ophthalmologist at the SDA hospital, Dr Louis Oteng Gyimah appealed to philanthropists to help supply the hospital with machines to enable the hospital treat people with the sickle cell disease at a cheaper cost, explaining that most sickle cell patients were low income earners making it difficult for them to afford treatment at the hospital.

Ms Angelina A. Korang, Principal Physician Assistant at the SDA hospital on her part advised patients to eat nutritious meals, especially vegetables and fruits so as to enhance and boost immune system.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.