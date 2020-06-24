Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Case Count Now 14,154 ... Recovered Cases 10,473, 85 Deaths

23 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

One hundred and forty-seven (147) more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been recorded in Ghana, increasing the country's number to 14,154.

There are 3,596 active cases, with 24 patients having severe cases and 4 other patients on ventilators.

The cases came from 270,300 tests, comprising of 177,593 from contact tracing and 92,707 cases from routine surveillance.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered cases and deaths recorded no changes as it remained at 10,473 and 85, respectively.

In the Greater Accra Region, a total of 8,075 cases have been recorded while 6,181 patients have been discharged upon recovery.

In the Ashanti and Western regions, the number of cases had reached 2,812 and 1,148, with the number of recoveries reaching 1,869 and 1,069 respectively.

The cases in the Central Region now stand at 794, the Eastern Region has 373, while the Volta Region has 314 cases.

About 271 cases of the disease have been recorded in the Upper East Region, 105 cases in the Oti, with another 82 cases having been recorded in the Western Region.

There are 61 cases in the Northern, 37 in the Savannah, 35 in the Upper West and 33 cases in the Bono East.

The remaining 14 cases are from the Ahafo, North East, and Bono regions.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

