Ghana: Work Begins On Newborn Unit for Tamale West Hospital

23 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Geoffrey Buta

Tamale — Work has commenced on the construction of a Newborn Care Unit for the Tamale West Hospital in the Northern Region.

The project, being constructed by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) with support from the Italian National Committee was expected to be completed in six months.

When completed, the facility will hold a kangaroo room, neonatologist, pharmacy unit, therapy, consulting, general and mother's room.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony here on Friday, the Chief of Field at the Tamale office of UNICEF, Madam Margaret Gwada, said the project was to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies in critical conditions in the area, especially during this pandemic.

"As we cut the sod for commencement of this construction, we join the world to celebrate World Environment Day on the theme; 'Time for Nature', with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on earth and human development," she said.

She said UNICEF was privileged to support the Ghana Health Service in the provision of the facility, with funding from the Italian National Committee to save the lives of children, she added.

Dr John Bertson Eleeza, the Northern Regional Health Director commended UNICEF for taking up the challenge to help save lives of mothers and babies with the provision of Newborn Care Unit.

Dr Patrick Bampoe, the Medical Superintendent at the Tamale West Hospital, told Ghanaian Times that the construction of the facility was timely for the department, adding that it would ease the pressure on midwives in providing quality services for expectant mothers and babies to survive.

