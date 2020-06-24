Ghana: Jordan Ayew Lauded

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has heaped praises on Ghana forward Jordan Ayew after scoring in his side's 2-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Park on Saturday night.

The goal was the Ayew's ninth of the campaign and his 26th in the English Premier League, knocking off legendary forward Tony Yeboah at the top as Ghana's all time leading scorer in English top-flight league.

Hudson impressed by his attack led by Jordan Ayew, described them as flamboyant and sensible in the victory over Bournemouth.

"But on that subject, Wilf [Zaha] and all of the front players were superb. Yes, they're flamboyant and have skill and pace but they were very sensible... If we can keep doing that, it might be a nice end to the season," he said after the game.

The victory sees Crystal Palace leapfrog Arsenal to ninth place and have a chance of qualifying for Europe before the season ends.