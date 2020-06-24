Ghana: Lantian Yi Company Supports Shai Osudoku Assembly

23 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

Lantian Yi Company, producers of Soy Milk, a subsidiary of the One District One Factory (1D1F), yesterday presented assorted products to the Shai Osudoku District Assembly.

The package, which included 950 cartons of Soy-Milk was to serve as immune booster for staff of the assembly, who were at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Madam Zhang Yun Zhi, presenting the items to the assembly, said it would go a long way to complement government's efforts in boosting the morale of frontline staff in the fight against the pandemic.

She indicated that the products as a special immune booster would enhance the health of staff, who are sacrificing themselves for the safety of their communities.

Madam Zhi urged all Ghanaians to consistently drink the product to boost their immune system.

The District Chief Executive of Shai Osudoku District, Mr Daniel Akuffo, commended the company for the donation, and urged the company to double efforts to make the 1D1F dream a reality.

He reminded the company that "the whole district is looking up to you, work within the agreed principles and also ensure that the management and staff strictly adhere to the existing protocols on the fight against the COVID-19'.

The General Manager of the company, Isaac Ohene Djan, said his outfit was strictly following the laid-down health protocol, and assured of its commitment to protecting the health and safety of all staff.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.