Tanzania: Simba, Yanga, Face Big Test Today

DAR ES SAALAM football giants Simba and Young Africans will be in action today in separate venues, both aiming to haul vital points in tense race for the Premier League throne.

Simba, the league's top riders will be away in Southern Highlands to face the relegation threatened Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

For Simba, the match will open their six-point haul mission in the Southern Highlands as after the match they will be facing Tanzania Prisons at the same venue four days later.

Simba take the Mbeya mission with all cautions as it will give them a stairway to the throne if the six-point haul is successfully accomplished.

However, the runaway leaders Simba are likely to face a fierce battle from their hosts who are placed 18th and deeply endangered by relegation. To Simba, facing Mbeya City at home is like facing a wounded bull.

Simba who last Saturday made an impressive return to the league with a commanding 3-0 win over Mwadui FC, the victory came as consolation to the team following a painful 1-1 draw with Ruvu Shooting during the league's resumption on June 14th .

Trumpeting a 19-point lead far ahead of their closest challengers; Azam and Yanga, Simba take the Mbeya trip as their final hurdle to the throne.

In Dar es Salaam, the third-placed Yanga will be hosting Namungo FC at the National Stadium in a match billed to be tough and highly competitive.

Yanga, who drew 1-1 with Azam in their Sunday clash in Dar es Salaam, likely to fight tooth and nail to beat Namungo and reclaim the second position.

Namungo, one of the best league debutants are placed fourth behind Yanga with 54 points, from their past records, won't be easy to beat even though playing away from home ground.

Azam who placed second with 58 points are being closely chased by Yanga with 56 points and Namungo with two points adrift.

When they met in the first round, the two teams shared spoils a 1-1 draw courtesy of Tariq Seif and Bigirimana Blaise goals as such, another opportunity has emerged for them to break the past deadlock.

However, Namungo go into the match with a winning mentality after posting a 2-0 victory against Kagera Sugar in their past league encounter at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi.

On the other hand, hosts Yanga are seeking their first win after winless in their two previous battles which saw them being held to a goalless draw against Azam and a 1-1 draw against JKT Tanzania respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking recently ahead of the match, Namungo coach Thiery Hitimana said he is aware how difficult the match is going to be.

"I know that Yanga will not accept to surrender easily their third place on the table and at the same time, we desperately need to go deep on the standings to finish on the top three places of the log," he said.

After today's match, Yanga will remain in the city to welcome Ndanda FC on Saturday in another top flight league encounter before hosting Kagera Sugar on June 30th in the quartefinals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

On several occasion, Yanga have been heard saying their main focus this season is to win the ASFC silverware which is a ticket for the successful team to fly high national flag in CAF Confederation Cup contests.

Meeting Kagera Sugar in the last eight of ASFC will bring back the nightmares which Yanga experienced when they lost 3-0 in the top flight league encounter at Uhuru Stadium in the city.

Apart from Yanga against Kagera Sugar on June 30th, another match on the day will see Namungo FC taking on Alliance FC.

A day after, Sahare All Stars FC, the only First Division League (FDL) to reach this far will battle it up with Ndanda FC whereas the standup fixture of the contest will bring together Simba SC versus Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.