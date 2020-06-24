Namibia: COVID-19 Mum Advised to Employ Babysitter

24 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

A breastfeeding woman of Walvis Bay who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday finds herself in a tricky situation after she was advised to find someone to look after her children before she goes for quarantine.

The woman is obliged to go for 14 days in quarantine as part of the mandatory pandemic measure for all people who test positive for Covid-19.

Narrating her predicament this week through a telephonic interview, Lorraine Dausas* said she received a call from a social worker yesterday asking her to find a babysitter for her children, but who will now also have to go for quarantine.

"I got sick on Wednesday and tested on Thursday. My results came out on Sunday but today a social worker called and informed me that I will be picked up to go in isolation," Dausas said yesterday.

Dausas said she then told the social worker that she has two children, a nine-month-old baby and a three-year-old.

"I was told to find a babysitter for my children. I am still breastfeeding my baby," a distressed Dausas said yesterday.

Prior to her testing positive, Dausas was staying in a shack with several other people that also went for testing.

She says she cannot also ask them to look after her children due to their situation.

"I also moved to my boyfriend's place with the kids seeing that he is not in town," Dausas said.

She is now questioning how she can go into isolation without her kids having a caretaker. People are also sceptical to look after one's kids due to the stigma attached to Covid-19," she said.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday responded to the matter, saying there are no special guidelines in terms of families but they treat each case on its own merit.

"We first have to look at the interest of the baby and how it is better served. To us the interest of the baby is paramount. That's a small baby."

*Not her real name

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.