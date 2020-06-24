Namibia: Omaheke Gets N$30m to Renovate Schools

24 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Julia Kamarenga

The Omaheke region education directorate benefited from a special development-funding programme aimed at ensuring that government schools are adequately prepared to deal with Covid-19 health protocols.

Director general of the National Planning Commission Obeth Kandjoze and education deputy minister Faustina Caley visited the region regarding the emergency funding for development in the education sector. The development funding emanates from a Cabinet resolution to guarantee adherence to health protocols for Covid-19 such as the provision of water, ablution facilities, and face masks at all schools. The purpose of the visit was to assess how far the region has rolled out the activities of construction or renovation where need be as well as to acquaint themselves with the execution plan.

Education director Pecka Semba confirmed that the region indeed received the funds in the amount of N$30 million. Semba welcomed the support by the government, saying they have put up a plan despite few challenges to allow work to commence. Kandjoze urged the directorate to effectively roll out the projects.

Breaking down the budget, Semba said N$13 million would be channelled towards the renovations of eight hostels while the remaining N$17 million is set to benefit 32 schools across the region. He further assured the Omaheke schools are ready to start with an exception of five. On his part, the regional governor Pijoo Nganate advised those responsible to consider capable regional contractors who can render good service to boost the regional economy.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.