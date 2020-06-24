Namibia: Omaheke Gets N$30m to Renovate Schools

The Omaheke region education directorate benefited from a special development-funding programme aimed at ensuring that government schools are adequately prepared to deal with Covid-19 health protocols.

Director general of the National Planning Commission Obeth Kandjoze and education deputy minister Faustina Caley visited the region regarding the emergency funding for development in the education sector. The development funding emanates from a Cabinet resolution to guarantee adherence to health protocols for Covid-19 such as the provision of water, ablution facilities, and face masks at all schools. The purpose of the visit was to assess how far the region has rolled out the activities of construction or renovation where need be as well as to acquaint themselves with the execution plan.

Education director Pecka Semba confirmed that the region indeed received the funds in the amount of N$30 million. Semba welcomed the support by the government, saying they have put up a plan despite few challenges to allow work to commence. Kandjoze urged the directorate to effectively roll out the projects.

Breaking down the budget, Semba said N$13 million would be channelled towards the renovations of eight hostels while the remaining N$17 million is set to benefit 32 schools across the region. He further assured the Omaheke schools are ready to start with an exception of five. On his part, the regional governor Pijoo Nganate advised those responsible to consider capable regional contractors who can render good service to boost the regional economy.