Tunisia: Socio-Economic Situation At Heart of Talks Between Fakhfakh and MPs From Three Parliamentary Blocs

24 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The socio-economic situation in the country as well as the assessment of the government's achievements in the fight against the negative repercussions of the coronavirus were discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh and MPs from three parliamentary blocs: "Reform", "Tahya Tounes» and "Al Mustakbal» held Tuesday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah.

The meeting reviewed the proposals and visions of MPs on the general situation; especially social and development issues locally and nationally, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

It said in this context that the requirements of the current situation require further building confidence among the components of the ruling coalition and translating it into projects and programmes that meet the expectations of the Tunisian people, while putting in place the principles of joint work between the government and parliament.

Fakhfakh emphasised the need to speed up the pace of enacting laws, developing reforms to save the economy, improving the system of social services and digitizing the administration.

He urged speeding up stimulating development and employment in internal regions, stressing the importance of political and social stability in the coming period, in view of the importance of the upcoming challenges facing the country.

The Prime Minister added that "political, parliamentary and societal dialogue with all parties remains the most effective ways to overcome challenges and difficulties".

