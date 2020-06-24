Tunisia: Fathi Hanchi Named New Anme DG

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition announced the appointment of Fathi Hanchi as new Director General of the National Agency for Energy Management (French: ANME).

Hanchi is a mechanical engineer.

He was Head of Energy Efficiency at the ANME since February 2011. He also contributed to the creation, implementation and assessment of most of the Tunisian programmes and projects implemented in the energy field.

He further participated in different reform projects in the energy sector during the 2000-2020 period.