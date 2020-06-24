Nigeria: House Summons Minister, Son Over Six Years' Unaudited Financial Accounts

24 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to appear before it over the audited financial account of SON for six years.

The minister and the management of SON were summoned to appear before the House Committee on Public Account summoned on Friday following an unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, during an investigative hearing yesterday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Wole Oke, said that SON had refused to honour several invitations to appear and explain why it had failed to render accounts from 2014 to 2019.

Oke ruled that they were to appear unfailingly on Friday by 11 a.m. or the committee would be forced to invoke the relevant sections of the law.

He stated: "The SON has refused to render account and even to appear before the committee for an investigation bothering on none rendition of account.

"This agency has repeatedly refused to appear before this parliament. We do not believe that SON is bigger than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or above the law of the land.

"If they have nothing to hide, they should appear and tell us why they have refused to render account to the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF)."

Oke said that SON is holding the AGF hostage by not rendering accounts.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.