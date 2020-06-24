Liberia: Deputy Education Minister in Ghana for COVID-19 Treatment - Minister Still in Liberia

24 June 2020
Monrovia — The two top officials at the Ministry of Education are being treated for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Minister Ansu Sonii is currently being treated at the 14 Military Hospital off the Robertsfield Highway while his Deputy Minister for Administration, Mr. Latim Da-thong was flown to Ghana as his condition required further treatment.

FrontPageAfrica contacted Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe after Myjoyonline in Ghana reported that Minster Sonii had been flown to into Accra and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

The online publication, citing Ghana's Covid-19 management team reported that Professor Sonii, 70, was flown into Ghana over the weekend, in what has been described as a "diplomatic arrangement" between the two countries, after his condition deteriorated. But Minister Nagbe explained that it was the deputy, Da-Thong and not Sonii who was flown into Accra.

Da-Thong is reportedly being treated at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and is said to be stable.

There are currently 652 total confirmed cases in Liberia but only 348 are active. There have been 34 deaths while 270 persons have recovered.

The positive result of the two top officials come as the government announced the reopening of schools for 12 graders ahead of this year's West Africa senior secondary certificate exams (WASSCE).

In a statement, the country's Education ministry noted that "only 12th graders of the 707 senior high schools registered for the WASSCE are allowed back."

The first week after the reopening would be used by health authorities to set up safe school requirements and train teachers, support staff and students on safety measures.

Classes, according to the statement, will begin on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The announcement comes as the government reverted the curfew from 6am to 9 pm to 6am -6pm heralding the extension of the State of Emergency for another 30 days.

In a proclamation Monday, the President said the extension would remain in place until July 21, 2020.

